DPM: Resignation shows internal problems in DAP

LUNDU: The decision by three assemblymen and a member of parliament (MP) from DAP Malacca to quit the party is a manifestation of internal problems and crisis of confidence in the opposition party.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi believes that this is due to resistance to the leadership of the party.

“I was informed that three DAP assemblymen and a DAP MP from Melaka had announced their decision to quit the party. This goes to show that the party is currently facing internal problems,” he told a press conference after launching the ‘Leaders Meet Rela’ (People’s Volunteer Corps) programme at Dewan Masyarakat Lundu here yesterday.

Zahid hoped that the resignation would make the people realise that DAP is not reliable and inefficient in running its own affairs.

“We hope that the ‘rakyat’ can judge for themselves what has happened to them (DAP) and also on their performance as it seems they only know how to crow but unfortunately cannot provide impactful and effective services to the people particularly their voters,” he pointed out.

Four DAP elected representatives; namely Kota Melaka MP Sim Tong Him, Bachang assemblyman Lim Jak Wong, Duyong assemblyman Goh Leong San and Kesidang assemblyman Chin Choong Seong, tendered their resignations and announced that they were quitting the party yesterday.

During a press conference in Malacca, the four elected representatives said their decision was not a hasty one and they had given serious thought before deciding to quit the party.

Sim, in a letter addressed to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, said he had lost confidence and was greatly disappointed with him (Lim) for the way he handled both internal and external party issues.

He added that he could not accept and “go along with the stand and so-called new political alignment the DAP has taken lately.”

Others present during the press conference were Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.