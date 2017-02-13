Facility to support women’s entrepreneurship in Sadong Jaya almost complete

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sadong Jaya will have its own hub featuring all kinds of products by women entrepreneurs from the area soon.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, the hub which will be known as the Sadong Jaya Women’s Entrepreneur House will be completed soon.

Once completed, it will act as a facility for women in the sub-district to realise their potential in becoming entrepreneurs, especially those involved in cottage industries such as food processing.

“Although women from this sub-district have been involved in cottage industries and food processing for quite some time, this hub will help them expand their business further. I hope the hub can also help promote products from Sadong Jaya as well,” she added.

One of the reasons why she is optimistic that the hub will be a success is because of the uniqueness of the products by women entrepreneurs from Sadong Jaya.

Apart from that, Nancy opined that the hub could also encourage more women in Sadong Jaya and the surrounding areas to get themselves involved in entrepreneurship as well.

“With this new facility I hope that women from Sadong Jaya will make full use of it as the hub presents them with opportunities. Entrepreneurship is one of the ways that they can earn extra income for themselves,” she said.

Nancy, who is Batang Sadong MP, was speaking to reporters during her visit to the Sadong Jaya Women’s Entrepreneur House construction site yesterday.

Located near the Sadong Jaya 1Malaysia Internet Centre, the project is estimated to cost RM90,000 which was allocated under the People-Friendly Project (Projek Mesra Rakyat).

Also present during Nancy’s visit to the site were Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo, Sarawak State Development Officer Mohd Zaki Mahyuddin and Nancy’s political secretary Mohamad Kamaluddin Mohamed Effendie.