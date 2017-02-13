Good early turnout in Tanjong Datu

Constable Noor Aliah Abu Talib, 24 – the only traffic policewoman in Lundu – casts her ballot during the early voting for the Tanjong Datu by-election at Kampung Sungai Lundu community hall. She was among 188 early voters who came to the hall yesterday morning. — Bernama photo

LUNDU: Early voting for the Tanjong Datu by-election ended at 5pm yesterday, registering a turnout of 86.2 per cent.

State Election Commission (EC) director Datu Takun Sunggah said 162 out of the 188 registered early voters cast their ballots at two polling streams in Kampung Sungai Lundu and ULS camp Sampadi from 8am to 5pm.

Earlier, EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said he was satisfied with the ongoing campaign which had been very peaceful. On another matter, he warned contesting parties not to put up posters and banners that smear political leaders or personalities.

“EC has not received any report of election campaign violation or disruption to public peace,” he told reporters when met at Kampung Sungai Lundu polling centre here.

Mohd Hashim described the 13-day campaigning period as normal to give contesting candidates and parties sufficient time to meet voters. The Tanjong Datu state seat fell vacant following the demise of its incumbent, the late chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, due to heart complications on Jan 11.

The by-election is a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, State Reform Party (STAR) candidate Johnny Aput and Rapelson Richard Hamit from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru.

The remaining 9,771 voters will cast their ballots on Feb 18.

Meanwhile at a separate function, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Jamilah will be a very good assemblyperson if she wins the by-election.

Zahid said he had known Jamilah personally since her late husband Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was a member of the federal cabinet.

He pointed out that Jamilah is more than just a good wife to Adenan and mother to their children, but also has strong qualities to be an elected representative such as being kind-hearted, a good listener and a charming personality.

“Insya Allah (God willing) Jamilah will win the election. What is still lacking in Tanjong Datu, Jamilah can tell me and I will help to get it accomplished.

“I have known her before her husband became the chief minister. She is not only a good wife, good mother and a good cook, but she is also a very kind person and she is the best person to carry on the legacy of Adenan who was the incumbent here.

“I am confident the voters here will not disappoint Kak Milah come polling day,” he said when officiating the Gotong Royong Perdana organised by the armed forces at Kampung Pueh near here yesterday.

He also said people in Tanjong Datu were very fond of Adenan and remember the many contributions made by Adenan since becoming their assemblyman in 2006.

“However, there are some mission of his which are not yet completed. Kak Milah is the best person to continue the mission since she had been following him to the constituency and she is known to the people,” he added.

Zahid also expressed confidence that current Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg can succeed in continuing the policies laid out by Adenan.

“Abang Jo really respects the legacy left behind by Adenan. This is the best form of leadership continuity for Sarawak,” he said.

On another matter, Zahid who is also Home Minister said security initiatives carried out under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) will ensure greater peace and public order in Sarawak.

“The security forces are carrying out programmes that strengthen their relationship with local communities.

“The security forces are also carrying out joint patrols with the police, especially at black areas to maintain public order,” he said.

The function was held at Nek Bujur longhouse, the original longhouse for Kampung Pueh which is the biggest Selako Bidayuh settlement in Tanjong Datu.

It is also the birthplace of Opar assemblyman Ranum Mina, whose father Mina Kalum still lives there.

Zahid in his speech delighted the villagers by announcing allocations for four projects to be implemented there – RM80,000 for a multipurpose sports court, RM150,000 for upgrading and repair work for Kampung Pueh multi-purpose hall, RM60,000 for electricity rewiring at Nek Bujur longhouse and RM40,000 for repair work on Kampung Pueh Sungai Merah Zone hall.

“YB Ranum asked for two projects, but I give you four,” he said to applause from the audience.

Ranum, in his speech, called on the people of Pueh and surrounding villages to give their votes to Jamilah.

“Some people may try to influence you not to vote for her with various reasons, but believe me, she will be a good YB (assemblyperson) for us,” he said.

He informed the guests that Pueh was established in 1875, while the longhouse was built with government assistance in 1973.

Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Mohd Johari Baharum, Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep, former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu and top brass from the Defence Ministry and armed forces were among those present yesterday.

Jamilah was represented by her son Azizul Adenan.