Govt will do its best to resolve NCR land issue — Chief Minister

Abang Johari (seated second right) speaking to reporters at Kampung Sampadi yesterday. Also seen are Fadillah (seated left), Jailani (seated second left) and Wan Junaidi (seated right).

LUNDU: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg assures that the government will do its best to resolve the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land issue as soon as possible.

Speaking during a public event at Kampung Sampadi here yesterday, he mentioned that NCR is the right of the people and there was no way that the government would ignore the issue.

Among the steps the government will take, he said, are to carry out surveys (and re-survey in certain areas) and issue land titles to the natives soon.

“If the land is proven to belong to them (the natives), it should be theirs. We want all Sarawakians to be able to make a living on their own land,” he added.

He cited the case of the people from Kampung Sampadi as an example, whose lands need to be re-surveyed by the Land and Survey Department in order for land titles to be issued to them.

Apart from that, Abang Johari hoped that the natives would not sell their land once they were issued with titles but instead cultivate them.

He reiterated that he is the chief minister for all Sarawakians and will do everything he can to defend their rights and assured voters in Kampung Sampadi that he will continue the works of the late chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“In Tok Nan (Adenan) I do understand that I have big shoes to fill but with the current team at my disposal, I believe that I can do it. As Chief Minister I will finish whatever works and initiatives he had started for Sarawak,” he said.

Among the things that need urgent attention, he singled out, are the devolution of power from the federal to the state government and oil royalty negotiation with the federal government.

At the same time, Abang Johari called on voters in Tanjong Datu constituency to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) during the by-election this Feb 18 as a sign of affection and admiration for the leadership of Adenan, who was the incumbent for the seat.

He said their votes would also serve as a sign of support for Adenan’s widow Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who was chosen by BN to defend the seat.

Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Assistant Minister of Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah were among those attending the event.