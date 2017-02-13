Man suffers burns from garbage pile flames

The burns victim arriving at SGH.

KUCHING: A 21-year-old man sustained burns to his abdomen and back after flames from a garbage pile lit with gasoline flared up.

The incident happened at the victim’s residence in BDC here around noon yesterday.

The victim’s wife was the one who sent him to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for medical attention.

Met at SGH, the wife told reporters that the victim meant to help his mother get rid of garbage left in the backyard of the residence.

She said it did not occur to her husband that the licking flames would get so intense that his upper garment caught fire, resulting in burn wounds.

It was later learnt that the victim’s condition was stable.

In a separate case, a 21-year-old man was found unconscious along Jalan Kwong Lee Bank here last Saturday.

The victim, who resides in Kampung Empila, Kota Samarahan near here, is believed to have been involved in a self-accident before passing out.

He was found by motorists at about 10pm and sent to SGH.