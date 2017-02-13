Nurture harmony between races, reminds TYT

Wee (centre) presents a memento to Taib (second right) and Raghad. From left are Abdul Wahap and Abang Johari. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: Sarawakians and Kuchingites in particular should take pride in having evolved a society where people mingle well and stay united, said Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

He advised that the kinship among various races in the state that had been tight for decades should be carried on perpetually.

“Our relationship is not only between the Malays and the Chinese as the old days, but encompasses more other races who had come to Kuching, who adopted Kuching— our state capital — to be their new town, where they built up new ways of life.

“Together with the Malays, the Chinese and all the communities, I am sure this particular interaction between all the races has been built up more and more because of the popularity of the Regatta.

“I can see more than 400,000 people in every Regatta, along this side of this river, because they were drawn by the celebration that we had, and this further cemented the feeling of comradeship and one community of all races who came to Kuching,” he said at the Chap Goh Mei 2017 Festival themed ‘Unity As One’ held at the Esplanade at Jalan Gambier here Saturday night.

Taib, who was the fourth chief minister of Sarawak, said all his predecessors had witnessed “the spirit of mutual respect and the desire to become one people”.

Before Taib was chief minister, Sarawak was administered by the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan, the late Datuk Seri Tawi Sli and the late Tun Datuk Patinggi Abdul Rahman Yakub.

Taib noted that his successor the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem also appreciated the unity among all races in the state besides having further brought the people together as one community.

Earlier, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had acknowledged Sarawak as a role model for the 1Malaysia spirit.

“As Abg Jo has said, and people from outside (Sarawak) know it very well; our prime minister is very generous in his reference to the unity of people in Sarawak.

“And we as the people of Sarawak particularly the people of Kuching should be proud that we have evolved to see a society that can mix very well and make Kuching a more unifying and progressive capital that all can be proud of,” pointed out Taib.

He called upon Sarawakians to enjoy the cordial relationship among various races while playing a role to further strengthen their relations.

“Let us strengthen this (relationship) and widen this practice among greater circle of all people in Sarawak. Gong Xi Fa Cai and Happy New Year to you all.”

Among those present were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, Datuk Bandar of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai and DBKU commission member Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

Taib (fifth left) and Abang Johari (second right) about to light the firecrackers at the festival. Seen between them are Raghad (on Taib’s left) and Abdul Wahap (third right). Wee is seen at fourth left. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi