Rapelson shows ingratitude to govt by contesting in Tg Datu — Rohani

Rohani (third left) presents a mock cheque for RM5,000 to one of the recipients of a start-up business programme run by her ministry, at the SATU event in Lundu.

LUNDU: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim is upset over the decision by Rapelson Richard Hamit in becoming the candidate of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) in the Tanjong Datu by-election.

According to her, Rapelson is a recipient of the monthly aid meant for individuals with disability (OKU) worth RM500 from the state Welfare department (JKM).

She opined that his decision to contest against Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu indicated his ‘ingratitude’ to the government.

“We don’t oppose those wishing to contest, but I’m saddened to see a recipient of the monthly aid is going against the government of the day,” Rohani said in her speech in officiating at the opening of ‘Suara Anda Tanggungjawab Utama’ (SATU) programme at the civic centre here yesterday.

Still on the by-election, Rohani who is Batang Lupar MP advised voters to not be fooled by the propaganda created by the opposition, adding that their (opposition) presence in Tanjong Datu was only to seek sympathy from the voters.

She viewed Jamilah – widow of the state’s fifth chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who passed away last month – as the most suitable candidate for BN to defend the state constituency.

“She (Jamilah) understands this area. To all voters here, come down and support Datin Patinggi Jamilah during polling day (Feb 18) – help her to continue the legacy and struggles of her husband.”

Earlier at the event yesterday, Rohani announced the plan to establish a senior citizen activity centre (PAWE) here as an infrastructure for the elderly folk here.