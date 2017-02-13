RM165m Rela training centre to be built in Sematan will be the country’s biggest

LUNDU: The proposal to station Rela personnel at border entry points in Sarawak has moved a step forward with the approval for the setting up of a RM165-million Rela training centre in Sematan near here.

The training centre will sit on a 38-acre site and become the country’s biggest and most expensive training centre for Rela members, according to Rela director-general Zulkifli Abidin.

Upon its completion, he said all the 345,0000 Rela members in Sarawak would be will be able to acquire relevant skills and knowledge to carry out their duties effectively.

He further said the site was given to Rela by the late Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem as recognition of its contributions to the nation and society.

“I strongly believe that his (Adenan) care and vision for Rela will be continued by his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu,” said Zulkifli during the ‘Leaders meet Rela’ programme at the Lundu community hall yesterday.

He urged all Rela members in Lundu to give their full and undivided support to Jamilah who is contesting as BN candidate in the Tanjong Datu by-election this Saturday.

Zulkifli conveyed his deepest gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg for attending two separate Rela functions in Sarawak in a span of less than one month.

“This only shows that they really care for us (Rela) especially Rela Sarawak. I hope that Rela Malaysia, the Sarawak government and the federal government will be able to continuously work together,” he added.

Others present at the event were Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Minister of Works Datuk Fadillah Yusuf, Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Assistant Minister for Resource Planning Datuk Naroden Majais and Assistant Minister for Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.