Rubber price in Tabalong up

TANJUNG, South Kalimantan: Local rubber price in the form of lump bowl in Tabalong, South Kalimantan, began to rise from less than Rp8,000 to Rp11,000 per kilogram in a week, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

One of the owner of rubber plantation in Southern Tanjung, Sabirin, said the condition will excite the local rubber farmers to produce rubber (bokar), which previously sluggish due to falling commodity prices.

“Thank God, now the price reached Rp 11,000 per kilogram for lump bowl and almost one year the price is less than Rp8,000 per kilogram,” said Sabirin in Tanjung, Sunday.

Whereas local government has launched a Community Movement to Improve Rubber Quality (Gemas Mekar) since a year ago, but the results has just starting to local rubber prices.

While local rubber prices for fostered rubber farmers even more expensive to reach Rp14.500 up to Rp15,000 per kilogram, given the quality of the processed rubber better.

Previously, Regent Tabalong Anang Syakhfiani said guidance to the rubber farmers through Gemas Mekar is a joint initiative with rubber farmers to be able to change the paradigm in post-harvest treatment.

According to him, if farmers understood well the post-harvest treatment God willing their income will be increased and their life became more prosperous.