Search party finds body of bridge jumper

Members of the Fire and Rescue Department bring the body to the riverbank.

KUCHING: A search party has found the body confirmed to be that of the man who jumped off Datuk Chong Kiun Kong bridge at Jalan Batu Kawah near here last Friday.

It is reported that the team found the body at 7am yesterday, at a spot located about 500m away from the bridge.

The man, aged 29, was last seen leaving his house at Jalan Batu Kawah-Matang at 1pm on Friday. He was riding his motorcycle at the time.

Later that same day, his father saw his motorcycle at the bridge on the way home around 3pm.

The man’s father then lodged a report on his missing son. A search-and-recover party was set up at 1.48pm on Saturday.

It is learnt that the man was suffering from mental illness and at one point, he was heard talking about taking his own life.