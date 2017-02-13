Latest News Sarawak 

Son drowns, father still missing after boat capsizes in Kuala Baram

Margaret Ringgit, reporters@theborneopost.com
Search and rescue personnel transporting Steward’s body to Miri hospital morgue. Photo courtesy of Bomba
The search and rescue team intensifying efforts to locate Umpun Ungat. Photo courtesy of Bomba

MIRI: An 18-year-old fisherman has died, while his 68-year-old father is still missing after their boat capsized off Miri waters in Kuala Baram on Sunday night.

Two others have managed to swim to safety after strong winds blew their boat off course in the 10.40pm incident.

The body of the 18 year-old was found floating near the Kuala Baram jetty at 8.22am today by the search and rescue team, which consisted of Miri Fire and Rescue Department personnel, police and members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Department (JPAM).

The search for Steward’s father, Umpum Ungat, is still ongoing.

