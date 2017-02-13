Tax exemption order already enforced — Reliable source

KUCHING: A church here has confirmed that the tax exemption order for religious institutions as announced by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani last month has been enforced.

A reliable source, who asked not to be named, said the church had earlier submitted its fixed deposit (FD) documents to a higher authority for income tax filing purposes following the amendment to paragraph 13(1) Table 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1967.

However, all the documents were recently returned to the church in view of the announcement by the government to issue the exemption order, added the source.

“The higher authority has returned our FDs to the church as we were told that FDs will not be taxed,” revealed the source yesterday.

According to the source, the church does not deal with tax-related matters directly but leaves it to the higher authority.

Meanwhile when contacted, Methodist Kuching West District superintendent Rev Dr Lau Hui Ming said: “The (tax exemption) order, if already issued to us, will land on our president’s office.”

The president he was referring to is Rev Dr Tie King Tai, who is heading the Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC).

Rev Lau added that he had to check with the president whether the latter had received the order.

Within an hour, Rev Lau offered an update by saying: “According to my president Rev Dr Tie King Tai, the written confirmation is yet to be received.”

On Saturday, Johari told 10 Buddhist organisations in Kuala Lumpur that their incomes including interests from FDs, investments and leased properties would not be taxed.

Contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday, Johari said: “Everyone should receive at the same time. Please get them to check with the state LHDN (Inland Revenue Board). If they have problem, can text me.”

On why the exemption order had not been cited yet and also that exemption order could be revoked at the pleasure of the Minister at any time, he assured that the government would stick to its decision when it came to religious issues.

“No worries. We have never reversed exemption order for religious matters.

“Any change of order usually will go to Parliament. Not to worry. Just take it positively,” added Johari.

Also contacted was Association of Churches in Sarawak secretary-general Ambrose Linang, who said he could provide details only after checking with various heads of churches today.

“Please allow me to check with heads of churches. Today (yesterday) is Sunday and all heads of churches are busy in the church.”

On Jan 10, Johari announced that the government exempted religious institutions registered under the Registrar of Societies (ROS) from income tax despite the amendment to paragraph 13(1) Table 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1967.

He said the government had agreed to issue an exemption order under Section 127 of the Income Tax Act 1967, adding: “The order will be issued very soon.”

However, to qualify for the exemption, he added, religious institutions have to be registered in line with the government’s intention to see that they are well managed and not abused by irresponsible quarters.

He made the announcement after meeting representatives of religious institutions and Inland Revenue Board chief executive officer Datuk Sabin Samitah on Jan 9.