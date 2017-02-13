Two bodies confirmed from Tawau boat tragedy

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday confirmed that two bodies found by a search-and-rescue (SAR) team on Friday were victims of the recent boat capsize incident in the waters of Batu Payung, Tawau.

Sabah and Labuan MMEA director First Admiral (Maritime) Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the first body found was that of a man known as Amiruddin Beddure and the second was of a two-year-old girl, Nur Hafizah Amiruddin.

“Both victims were Indonesian nationals. Their bodies have been claimed by their family members and the two were buried at the Tawau Muslim cemetery,” he said in a statement, here.

The SAR team on an AW 139 Agusta helicopter from the Maritime Air Unit had on Friday, located the two bodies at the Kinabutan waters, and South Tinagat waters at the Indonesian border between 3.50pm and 4pm.

So far, 13 out of the 15 victims of the speedboat capsize tragedy have been found. Four survived the incident while the rest died.

Mohd Zubil said the SAR operation which entered the fifth day was continued at 6.30am yesterday covering an area of 77 nautical square miles and involving 10 assets to locate two more missing victims, both Indonesians.

It is believed that in the incident on Tuesday, the speedboat carrying 15 Indonesians including the skipper capsized when being hit by turbulent waves about five to 10 minutes after leaving from the Tinagat Batu Payung jetty at 5.30pm for Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia.

The Indonesian Consulate has confirmed that the body of the baby girl found at the Manurung River waters in Sebatik, Indonesia on Friday morning was the tenth victim of the boat tragedy.

Tawau police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the remains had been brought to Nunukan, Indonesia for further action.

He said pictures of the body were shown to husband and wife survivors, Budiman bin Muslimin and Hasmida bte Masaniaga, and the couple confirmed that the body is that of their daughter based on her clothing that she was wearing.

Fadil said the all the search and rescue teams were continuing to look for the last victim, Indonesian Joko bin Rahaman, 35.

Meanwhile, the alleged skipper of the boat that capsized with 15 people between Tinagat-Sg Nyamok waters on Tuesday was detained at the Tawau Airport arrival gate yesterday.

Fadil said the suspect, known as Juma, 23, was held about 10.30 am yesterday by a police team acting on information received.

The local was detained for his alleged involvement in the boat incident and is being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.