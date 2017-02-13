UCA Sibu enters Book of Records for most number of participants in calligraphy event

Lee (sixth right) presenting the ‘Malaysia Book of Records Attempt Certificate’ to Kong (eighth left), witnessed by Wong (centre), Lau (fifth right), Hii (fourth right), Toh (third right), Tiong (seventh left) and other VIPs and committee members.

SIBU: United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Division yesterday walked into the Malaysia Book of Records for the most number of participants in a Chinese calligraphy event.

The event attracted 6,140 participants. This was confirmed by Malaysia Book of Records office manager Lee Pooi Leng, who presented the certificate to UCA president Kong Hian Khim.

Present to witness the record-breaking event at UniCity (Jalan Wawasan) here were Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, Dong Zong chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee.

The feat smashed the record for the ‘Largest Chinese Calligraphy Event’ currently held by Teluk Intan, Perak which attracted 3,067 participants. At the same time, UCA also attempted to break the Guinness World Records for the largest calligraphy lesson achieved in BayanHushu, near inner Mongolia, China last year, which attracted 1,260 participants.

In this regard, UCA will be sending documentations including video recordings to London for judging.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Kong said the achievement was the pride of Sibu. He did not expect the number of

participants to double that of Teluk Intan. “I am indeed very happy that we achieved a new record and would like to thank people of Sibu for this momentous achievement,” Kong said.

He admitted that they had been having sleepless nights but were relieved that they finally achieved the feat.

He pointed out that even Lee was surprised that they were able to gather such a big number of people.

According to Kong, almost all segments of the society such as the government sector, political parties and general public participated in the event.

He hoped the record will stay for quite some time.

“If anybody wants to break the record – they will need about 7,000 (participants).”

Asked on the attempt for Guinness World Records for Largest Calligraphy Lesson, he explained that it was done on a fast-track basis because they needed to video tape the whole process classroom style.

“That means we are teaching Chinese calligraphy and that is why we have a teacher to explain what is Chinese calligraphy – another teacher teaches how to write and appreciate writing calligraphy.”

He said they had video-taped and bar-coded all those who participated in the event.

“That means we have the number – which is also the same as 6,140 (those participating in the Chinese Calligraphy Event). Together with the video recordings, we will have write-ups as well as the list to be sent to London.

“We will know the result in a very short time and then we will announce,” he said, adding the result might be known a week after the receipt of their documents.

Kong assured that everything was done in an orderly manner and witnessed by Wong, Tiong, Lau and Hii.

He was also very pleased to note that people from various races such as Malays and Dayaks took part in the event.

He hinted that they planned to hold another record breaking feat soon, but declined to go into details.

“It is on another category but we cannot reveal now. We have already registered with Guinness Book of Records and are just waiting for the time to present the thing.”

He, however, said this year being their 40th anniversary, they were tied up with various activities.

Meanwhile, the UCA organising committee said the participants who came from all over the state showed strong racial harmony and solidarity.

Earlier in the morning, participants were spotted forming a beeline at registration counters, while vehicles moved at a snail’s pace along Jalan Wawasan.

The event, organised in conjunction with Visit Sibu Year 2017 and UCA’s 40th anniversary, culminated with lucky draws.

Among those present were UCA honorary advisor Datuk Toh Chiew Hock, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce and Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri.