‘Come back and vote’ call to Tanjong Datu voters

MIRI: Tanjung Datu voters working outside the constituency are urged to return and cast their votes on polling day this Feb 18.

Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Miri secretary Abdul Razak Joni said voters must return and cast their votes for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu for her to continue the legacy of her late husband, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“We DUBS and Dewanita Miri are helping to campaign in Tanjung Datu and are urging voters living in Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Kuching and Peninsular Malaysia to come back and cast their votes,” Abdul Razak told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“This is the time to repay our late chief minister, who had done a lot for the multi-racial community in Sarawak. We should give the mandate back to his widow Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.”

Abdul Razak said Adenan – better known as Tok Nan or ‘Apai Besai’ here – had changed the landscape of Sarawak through his bold move and firm acknowledgement for the state’s rights.

“Please come back and cast your votes and show your support to Datuk Amar Jamilah, who also is very hardworking in championing the welfare of the less-fortunate people,” Abdul Razak said.

Sharing the same view, Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Women Chamber (Dewanita) Miri secretary Laila Mohamad said Dewanita members were coming all the way from Miri to campaign and assist their counterparts at Tanjung Datu as a show of support and gratitude to Adenan.

DUBS and Dewanita Miri members have been joining other local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in campaigning for and giving support for Jamilah in the Tanjong Datu by-election.

The group also took time to visit Adenan’s grave and offered their prayers in remembrance for him. They also paid visit to Jamilah at her residence.

Jamilah is facing a three-cornered fight with candidates from State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) Jonny Aput, and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) Rapelson Richard Hamit.

In the last state election, Adenan defeated PKR candidate Jazolkipli Numan with a majority of 5, 892 votes. He polled 6,360 votes against Jozolfipli’s 468.