Crewman dies, three injured after inhaling poisonous chemical

KOTA KINABALU: A boat crewman died while three others are in critical but stable condition after inhaling poisonous chemical on board a cargo ship that was heading to the Philippines.

It is believed that the ship was transporting rice from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam to the Philippines when the incident happened at international waters.

The ship captain then made an emergency call and docked at the Kota Kinabalu port around 6.30pm yesterday.

State Fire and Rescue Services Department deputy director of operation Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim said a distress call was received at 2.45pm and the department immediately deployed Emergency Medical Retrieval Service (EMRS) to the port prior to the arrival of the ship.

Khairul said a crewman was however pronounced dead while three others were immediately rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital I (QEH I) for treatment.

“The three victims are reported to be in stable condition while a HAZMAT team from the Fire and Rescue Department were at the scene to control the situation,” he said.