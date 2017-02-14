Latest News World 

Eight dead in central China coal mine blast

CHANGSHA: Eight people were confirmed dead after a blast hit a coal mine in central China’s Hunan Province, local authorities said on Tuesday, according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

The blast occurred at 1:37 am Tuesday at Zubao Coal Mine in Lianyuan City, which is administered by Loudi City, Loudi authorities said.

A total of 29 people were working underground, 17 people were rescued uninjured, and one got hurt. Three people remained unaccounted for.

Yang Guangrong, vice governor of Hunan, headed the rescue operation.

The coal mine is owned by Tengfei Coal Mine Co Ltd in Doulishan township in Lianyuan City. – Bernama

