Jamilah vows to make a difference in Tg Datu

KUCHING: Barisan Nasional (BN)’s candidate for Tanjong Datu, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu has made it her life’s mission to fulfil the wish of her late husband Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem (Tok Nan) to make a difference in the constituency.

In the BN manifesto for the Tanjong Datu by-election, Jamilah has pledged that should she be chosen as the assemblywoman, she would continue and make good Adenan’s promise to the constituents.

“I hope you would grant me the chance of becoming your ‘Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri’ (State Legislative Assembly representative) because I have decided to make it my life’s mission to fulfil Tok Nan’s dreams and aspirations,” she said on Page 4 of the manifesto entitled ‘Together We Will Carry On Tok Nan’s Legacy’ unveiled by state BN last Saturday.

Always on the ground to accompany Adenan during his visits to the area, Jamilah said her husband ‘was a leader who went out of his way to show that he truly cared for the people of Tanjong Datu.

“He enjoyed spending many moments just mingling with the people in this constituency and he had high hopes and aspirations for this place. Tok Nan often said that if you wanted to see the poor people, then (you should) go to the rural areas. As a leader, what he wanted to achieve first and foremost was to eradicate poverty and increase the income of the people in the rural areas.”

Adenan – the state’s fifth chief minister and also Tanjong Datu assemblyman – passed away on Jan 11 this year due to heart complications. Adding on, Jamilah said Adenan was always grateful for the God-given resources – rich agricultural land, pristine forests and national parks, lovely coastal areas and breaches – that this constituency had been blessed with.

“He knew that these resources would help bring prosperity to the people. And he made that happen, as can be seen from the improved livelihood of the communities in this constituency.”

Acknowledging the great work by Adenan in Tanjong Datu, Jamilah knew that it would not be easy to fill his shoes.

“Tok Nan laid a strong foundation in Tanjong Datu – it would not be easy to step into his shoes. But he had taught and shown me by his example – being a leader who cares, who is committed to serve, and who passionately believes in the potential of the people; these will make a difference in their lives.”

Jamilah agreed with Adenan’s fair policy of making no distinction between different ethnic groups and would continue that legacy.

“Tok Nan cared deeply for all the people of Tanjong Datu regardless of their race, culture, traditions and belief. I will continue to do the same for the people of Tanjong Datu,” said Jamilah.