Japan logs 1 pct growth in 2016 on exports, capital spending

TOKYO: Japan’s economy expanded 1.0 per cent in 2016 as a bump in exports and capital investment offset weak spending at home, data showed yesterday, although it was unlikely to erase concerns about Tokyo’s faltering war on deflation.

The gross domestic product (GDP) data showed four consecutive quarters of growth – the longest expansion since 2013 – but the annual figure was lower than the 1.2 per cent growth registered in 2015, according to the Cabinet Office.

Government spending measures and a drop in the yen were key growth drivers, even as Japanese consumers kept a tight lid on spending.

“This is really an export-driven recovery we’re talking about,” said Izumi Devalier, chief economist at Merrill Lynch Japan Securities.

“Private consumption has been pretty weak still, and unless we get private consumption fired up, it’s hard to see growth accelerating very strongly from here.”

Japan’s once-booming economy has suffered from years of deflation, which can discourage spending by consumers as they postpone purchases until prices drop further or just save their money, creating further pressure on businesses.

Doubts have been growing over Japanese leader Shinzo Abe’s ‘Abenomics’ – a mix of massive monetary easing, government spending and red-tape slashing – with growth still fragile and inflation well below target.

But exporters have benefited from the fall of the yen – which boosts their profitability – since Donald Trump’s November US presidential election victory.

The yen has lost about 10 per cent of its value against the dollar since the poll as traders bet Trump’s planned infrastructure spending and tax-cuts will drive growth in the world’s top economy and perk up inflation, in turn pressuring the US central bank to ramp up interest rates. — AFP