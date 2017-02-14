MACC prepared to study need to screen future title recipients

KAJANG: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is prepared to study the need to screen future recipients of awards in this country so as to ensure only eligible individuals are conferred the awards.

Its chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said at present, screening was only done if there was a request (to do so).

“If there are requests from the parties concerned (for MACC to conduct screenings as done by the police), we will review all,” he told reporters after visiting the premises of various government agencies at the Kajang Terminal Complex.

He was commenting on the recent alleged involvement of several recipients of the Datuk and Datuk Seri titles in secret society activities.

On Feb 8, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh revealed that since 2015, a Datuk Seri and five Datuk were among 114 members of the secret societies who have been detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) in Ops Cantas.

Dzulkifli said the MACC will continue its visits to government agencies throughout the country to foster ties with the public.

“This programme will be held throughout the country, my directors have been directed to visit the government agencies from time to time.

“We will ensure the public have access to complaints, the MACC draws its strength from the people, so we urge the public to provide us with the information,” he said.

He added that the MACC’s success in bringing several suspects in cases of corruption and abuse of power to court was the result of cooperation from the public who provided the necessary information. – Bernama