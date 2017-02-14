MASwings reducing flights frequency

KOTA KINABALU: MASwings will be reducing its ATR flights’ frequency on a few selected routes in order to allow the aircraft fleet to undergo mandatory maintenance plan which is scheduled from February 20 until the end of the year.

Eight ATR aircraft will be going for Heavy Maintenance Visit (HMV) in 2017. This visit is mandatory by the aircraft manufacturer to ensure the operating aircraft meets the airworthiness requirements and standards, the airline said in a statement yesterday.

MASwings recently announced the refurbishment program called Fleet Improvement Program or FIP to improve the aircraft reliability and customer experienced.

The airline has obtained the necessary approval from Ministry of Transport to reduce flight frequency of selected routes prior to this announcement.

The flight frequency of the Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu-Miri, Miri-Limbang and Miri-Labuan routes will be reduced by one on daily basis.

MASwings currently operates a total of 818 flights weekly to all of its ATR operated destinations. The planned reduction of flights will have minimal impact at 8.6% from the total flights currently in rotation.

Despite the frequency reduction, MASwings is confident that this temporary measures will not affect the travel plan of its customers. The remaining frequency between 14x weekly to 28x weekly into and from these destinations are still adequate to provide frequency spread and seat capacity to meet the demand of passengers travelling on these routes and beyond other MASwings’ points.

MASwings also wishes to reiterate that the scheduled maintenance program including the Fleet Improvement Program will improve on-time performance, customer experienced and win back confidence to fly on MASwings.

In view of the frequency reduction and retiming of services arising from this exercise, MASwings has initiated reallocation exercise to affected passengers by offering options for new date and departure time or full refund at MASwings/Malaysia Airlines ticket offices.

On-going efforts to contact affected passengers due to the cancellation and retiming of flights are currently being carried out. Notwithstanding that, passengers who had purchased their tickets earlier for flights after February 20, 2017 can confirm the status of their flights either by contacting MASwings/Malaysia Airlines ticket offices or their travel agents or via 24 hours Call Centre at toll-free number 1300 88 3000.