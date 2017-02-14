Mayor bans activities corrupt students moral

BANJARBARU, South Kalimantan: Banjarbaru Mayor Nadjmi Adhani prohibits the implementation of various forms of activities that corrupt students moral, thus inhibiting the characterised education program it prepared, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“We do not want students morals to be corrupted, let alone our vision to realize characterised education, so any activity that corrupt is banned,” he said in Banjarbaru, Monday.

One of the prohibited activity is the romance and love day or Valentine’s Day which is celebrated on every February 14 in excess.

According to him, the students should be more focused on school activities and unaffected by Valentine’s day which is not a religious demands, especially Muslims.

“Affection must be given at any time, among children to parents, family members and spouse. If excessive, especially among their peers, better not,” he warned.

He said it had issued a circular letter to school principals to pass on to all of his students related to the prohibition of carrying out such activities.

In addition to warning the day of love, other activities prohibited are anniversary in hotels and other luxury place, let alone held by way of orgy.