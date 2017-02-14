Musa promises problems in Kota Belud will be resolved

KOTA BELUD: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman yesterday called on the people here to continue giving their support to the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Musa said it was important that BN continued to receive the mandate from the people so that it could continue with the developments that it had carried out and achieved.

He urged the constituents to not allow certain parties to influence them with lies.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the continuation of developments (by BN) was guaranteed and not empty promises.

He reminded the people that they have witnessed what was happening so far and could see who were capable to bring about development and who were not.

Musa also promised that all problems faced by the district would be given attention and would be resolved.

Meanwhile, Musa was given a briefing on Kota Belud’s development by district officer Gari Itam before visiting Dataran Kota Belud and an exhibition on Security and Integrated Flood Operation Network.

He also visited the People’s Housing Project in Kampung Pirasan and Jelapang Padi Kota Belud site.

Also present was Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Panglia Salleh Said Keruak who urged the people to not be influenced by certain politicians who were bankrupt and alleging to carry out visits throughout Sabah to badmouth the present government.

Salleh reminded that Kota Belud was developed under the administration of BN and the people must be careful with politicians who were trying to disrupt the unity that had been achieved.

He said the people’s undivided support for the Barisan Nasional government led by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is vital for national development and harmony.

He said only the BN could bring the people development and prosperity.

As such, the people must be cautious of the opposition party leaders who made slanderous remarks because of lack of political capital, he said.

“The people in Sabah must remain united and support the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

“This is because the BN government always exercises mutual respect and works together in resolving problems related to the development of the people,” he said at a meeting with Kota Belud community leaders here yesterday. The event was held in conjunction with Musa’s working visit to the district yesterday.

Salleh said the people should practise the concept of “one leader” by extending support to government leaders, whether at the federal or state levels, to facilitate the effective implementation of development.

“If we respect and extend cooperation to our leaders, God willing, we will all be able to achieve progress together,” he said.