No Umno branch dissolved in Putatan – Yahya

PUTATAN: No Umno branch in Putatan has been dissolved, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Yahya Hussin.

He said the accusation of an opposition party that 44 Umno branches in the division had been dissolved and the members joining the opposition was not true.

“Not even a single Umno branch has been dissolved. However, I do not deny that two branches have decided to leave Umno but they were not dissolved as the members did not follow the footsteps of others,” said Yahya at a function at Kampung Sekambu, Petagas on Sunday night.

Yahya who is also the Putatan Umno division chief, said the opposition party simply created the claim to give the impression that they were welcomed by the people.

“In actual fact, this opposition party is not welcome in Putatan. Only one or two members have left Umno to join them,” he reiterated.

Yahya said the leader of the opposition party had visited many places in his campaign round and claimed that many Umno branches in Putatan had been dissolved and the members joining his camp.

“This opposition party leader is lying and creating fake stories to influence the people,” he stressed.

He reminded Umno members and Barisan Nasional component parties not to be easily influenced by the propaganda of the opposition party.

Yahya, who is also the Petagas assemblyman, denied the people in Putatan were suffering under the Barisan Nasionalgovernment rule.

“The BN leadership and government do not torture the peope. The allegation has no logic at all. This proves that the opposition party does not have any issue to attract the people,” he added.

Yahya also reminded Umno members in Putatan not to follow or influenced by their friends or relatives who have left Umno for self interest.