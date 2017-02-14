Petronas may consider relocating Canada LNG project

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) may consider relocating the Pacific NorthWest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project planned in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan said the company would relocate if the Canadian authorities find the move necessary.

“We have to take into account the various factors like it being poorly sited and also where it warrants,” he told reporters at the Economic Governance in the Public Sector Governance Forum yesterday.

Sidek said this in response to the latest snag in Petronas’ LNG plan, which had been affected by Canada’s current political race.

In a report by Bloomberg, John Horgan, the leader of the province’s opposition New Democratic Party, had highlighted the LNG project during his campaign recently, citing it was “poorly sited”.

Horgan vowed to ‘find a better place and a better way’ to build the gas export terminal, should he become premier.

Petronas was reportedly considering changing its plans for the LNG export terminal to avoid a sensitive marine area that had become a controversial flash point.

On Petronas’ ability to pay RM13 billion in dividend to the government this year and whether the company was considering revising it due to the increase in oil price, Sidek said, it was the amount that had been budgeted.

Earlier, in his speech on ‘Service to the Rakyat – Transparency and Ethics Dimension’ at the MEA forum, Sidek said, integrity was all about doing the right things, even when no one was watching.

“Transparency is within our control. We must have the courage to speak up and share our honest thoughts and ideas, even though it may be different from others,” he said. — Bernama