Temporary teachers get second chance at interviews

Report by Karen Bong

KUCHING: Temporary teachers can continue serving at schools while waiting for second interviews.

Education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid announced this today (Tuesday) after a walkabout at State Sports School SMK Tabuan Jaya.

“The Ministry of Education has no problem giving second chance to temporary teachers to go for a second interview. This measure is in line with Sarawak state government’s view that they deserve a second chance,” he responded to The Borneo Post’s news dated today, headlined ‘End of the road’.

He also pointed out that the temporary teachers can continue serving in schools while waiting for the interviews.

“Last year, more than 900 candidates went through the interview and out of the total, 202 candidates failed the interview,” he elaborated.

Nevertheless, he said the unsuccessful candidates continued to serve as temporary teachers in schools where they are required.

However, Mahdzir stressed that the decision (for interview) lies in the hands of the Education Service Commission (SPP).

“These temporary teachers may have diplomas and degrees in education but a successful interview will allow them to proceed to get training at Institute of Teacher Education to qualify as teachers,” he said.

The second interview, he added, should be called for around June this year.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir also informed that the chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has in principle agreed to take teachers from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to address the crucial needs for teachers in specific subject like Islamic Studies.

“The priority is given to local teachers of course but if there isn’t a suitable applicant to fill the post, then we can consider making arrangement for teachers from Peninsular Malaysia or Sabah to come,” he said.