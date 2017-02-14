Temporary teachers to continue if pass second interview – CM

Report by Lian Cheng

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has given the assurance that the services of temporary teachers, who are to be terminated on March 15, will continue if they manage to pass a second interview.

In a statement today (Tuesday), Abang Johari clearly stated that the services of the temporary teachers affected will not be terminated. However, these teachers are “required to attend another normal interview exercise and only those qualified will be selected to fill the posts.”

Abang Johari also assured that the teacher posts in Sarawak would be filled up by Sarawakians.

“All temporary teaching posts in Sarawak will be filled by Sarawakians only and there is no issue of replacing them with non-Sarawakians. Steps will continued to be taken until the 90 per cent local teachers ratio in Sarawak is achieved,” said Abang Johari.

Abang Johari was responding to Ministry of Education (MoE)’s recent decision to lay off 209 temporary teachers in March, which was highlighted by thesundaypost on February 11.

In response to the issue, MoE had said on Monday that these temporary teachers should respect the Education Service Commission to terminate their services.

However, the Education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid had also announced today (Tuesday) that the affected temporary teachers can continue serving at schools while waiting for second interviews.