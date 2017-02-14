Three men arrested for V-Day extortion

The three suspects after being arrested by police. A team from the state CID Unit interviewing one of the roadside traders.

KUCHING: Three men were arrested by police for extorting the so-called ‘protection money’ from roadside traders selling flowers and gifts for Valentine’s Day along Jalan Batu Kawa here yesterday.

The trio – aged between 20 and 25 – are said to have been extorting people in other areas across the city since Sunday.

“The Crime and Investigation (CID) Unit have arrested all three at one of the canopies at 1pm yesterday,” Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said yesterday.

It is also understood that at least seven police reports were lodged against the trio.

According to Aidil, the arrest was made under Section 385 of the Malaysian Penal Code for putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion.