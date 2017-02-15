13 telco towers to be erected in Lundu District

LUNDU: Thirteen telecommunication towers will be erected here to expand the communication coverage in the district.

According to Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari, the 13 new towers would be built at a cost of around RM10 million.

“Currently, six telecommunication towers have been completed while another 13 towers will be built for the development of communication industry, particularly in rural areas,” he said when officiating at the new site of a 1Malaysia Internet Centre in Kampung Tanah Hitam here yesterday.

He said thus far, the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia had constructed 60 small cell towers statewide.

“The government, through the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, will construct another 70 small cell towers in the state estimated to cost around RM35 million.

“These small cell towers will fill the void between one tower to another and are expected to be completed by this year-end,” he said. With these communication towers, Jailani hoped they could assist in producing more online entrepreneurs.

“It is also in line with the government’s aspiration to encourage more local entrepreneur icons to emerge from the technology advancement provided by the government,” said Jailani.