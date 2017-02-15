14 anglers, crew of stranded catamaran rescued

KOTA KINABALU: Nine anglers and five crew members were rescued by a search and rescue (SAR) team after a catamaran named ‘Fat Cat’ was stranded near Pulau Sulug following an engine failure yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Adam Aziz said the nine anglers and five crew members, aged between 20 and 50 years old, had departed from the Sutera Harbour Resort jetty around 9 am before the catamaran’s engine failed around 11 am on Monday.

The stranded catamaran then drifted 11 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Sulug before a Sutera Harbor Resort coastguard came to rescue the anglers around 3 pm. The crew members had decided to stay on with the stranded catamaran.

“The five crew members, including a woman, were then rescued by a MMEA rescue team on the vessel KM Memmon around 7.10pm on the same day,” he told a press conference at the MMEA office in Kolombong, here yesterday

Adam said the five crew members arrived safely at the Sepanggar Naval Base around 10 pm on February 13.

“Quick thinking by the catamaran owner in reporting the incident to the relevant authority enabled them to initiate rescue of all nine anglers and five crew members without any untoward incident,” said Adam.

Meanwhile, the search for the remaining three missing persons of the catamaran capsize entered its 18th day.

The ill-fated catamaran that was carrying 28 tourists and three crewmen capsized about an hour after it left the Tanjung Aru jetty for Mengalum Island around 9 am on January 28.

The catamaran was scheduled to arrive within two hours but never made it to its destination after it was believed to have capsized after being hit by strong waves due to bad weather conditons some eight nautical miles away.

Following the incident, a search and rescue operation was mounted by the relevant authorities who managed to rescue 20 of the tourists on the catamaran. The boat skipper and one of his crew were rescued by fishermen off Kudat on Sunday morning.