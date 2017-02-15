‘A vote for BN’s Jamilah a vote for late Adenan, to continue his legacy’

LUNDU: The 9,599 registered voters of the Tanjong Datu state constituency were yesterday told that a vote for BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu is a vote for the late incumbent Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said they should not waste even a single vote an any of the two opposition candidates.

“I know the late Adenan was a very popular and much cherished leader here, as well as the state’s fifth chief minister.

“It was through the consensus here that he had done much for the constituency but a lot more of his plans and agendas are yet to be implemented,” she said yesterday. — Bernama

“So, if you vote for his widow Jamilah who has been entrusted by BN to defend this seat, you are voting to have those agendas and plans, in other words, Adenan’s legacy, to be continued,” she told the people when launching the state-level Child Safety Campaign here yesterday. — Bernama

Rohani said they should not be swayed by the opposition’s campaign that they should not bother to turn up to vote this Saturday as BN would still effortlessly retain the seat.

“This is dangerous as when many people do not turn up to cast their votes, it may affect the result.

“Again, please turn up early to cast your votes as the Meteorological Department has predicted that Lundu would experience more rain in the days up to polling,” she said. — Bernama