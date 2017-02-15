Baru says BN will win Tanjong Datu by-election

KUCHING: State PKR chairman Baru Bian predicts that Barisan Nasional will win the Tanjong Datu by-election on Feb 18.

He said BN was just too strong, not only having all the machinery but also the money and promises.

Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, believed that the announcement of hundreds of projects worth billions of ringgit in Tanjong Datu would certainly influence the people to vote for BN.

He said the oppositions, on the other hand, did not have anything to promise to the people.

“You can see the imbalance there. One thing I can say for certain is that BN will win. How many votes the oppositions will get? That I can’t predict.

“Those who are going into two in one (two vs one), they will know of course,” he said when asked of the opposition’s chances during a press conference at state PKR office here yesterday.

On the promises made by BN during the campaign, Baru said PKR was happy that a lot of projects had been declared and announced in Tanjong Datu.

“We welcome any form of development in any part of Sarawak but my point is this, why are you concentrating huge amount just for this by-election.

“We would like to see the same aggressiveness be carried out throughout Sarawak as well,” he said.

Baru said PKR was in fact looking forward to the BN promises made in the last state election.

“Personally, I am still looking forward to the SMK Semadoh project to commence soon. It was announced in the last state election that the project will commence this year.

“The proposed SMK Long Semadoh project worth RM35 million was announced by Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili,” he said.

Maximus, who announced the allocation on May 5, 2016, said the school project was expected to kick off early this year.

One of the projects announced by BN during the Tanjong Datu by-election was the RM129 million water supply project for Tanjong Datu and Tasik Biru constituencies.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak.

The Tanjong Datu by-election will see a three-cornered fight between candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN), State Reform Party (STAR) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru).

BN is fielding Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, while the PBDS candidate is Rapelson Richard Hamit and STAR candidate is Johnny Aput.