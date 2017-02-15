By-election brings RM1.5 billion windfall to Tanjong Datu

KUCHING: The people of Tanjong Datu are enjoying a windfall of up to RM1.5 billion in development projects, which are election campaign promises made by the federal and state governments.

Making the claim was Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) deputy president Patrick Anek Uren, who said they did not want the Tanjong Datu by-election to be won uncontested.

“Our intention is not to contest to win but to provide an opportunity for a public debate to take place on issues of common concerns to the people of Tanjong Datu and Sarawak,” Patrick told a press conference yesterday.

As a result, they had been seeing minister after minister coming over and promising many projects, with room to surpass yesterday’s latest figure of RM1.5 billion, he added.

“Our contest in this by-election has brought a windfall to Tanjong Datu. That is what the people should get. I hope those projects will be implemented in full to benefit the people.”

He added that the by-election also saw Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg reiterating that he would implement and follow through the declared policies of the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem in wanting to see the return or devolution of powers to Sarawak under the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The new CM also declared that he would fight to defend Native Customary Right (NCR) lands. This is a great sign of success coming out of the by-election.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had said he was willing to return Sarawak’s rights if they had been inadvertently taken in the process of implementing MA63.

“As a local party, we will keep watch to ensure that policies are implemented. We will keep watch for the next four to five years. We believe without MA63, there would be no Malaysia.”