CM assures continuation of service for teachers who pass second test

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has given the assurance that the 209 interim teachers whose services were slated to be terminated on Mar 15 could continue teaching if they manage to pass a second interview.

In a statement yesterday, Abang Johari clearly stated that the services of the teachers affected will not be terminated next month.

However, they were “required to attend another normal interview exercise and only those qualified will be selected to fill the posts.”

Abang Johari also assured that the vacant teaching posts in Sarawak would be filled up by Sarawakians.

“All interim teacher posts in Sarawak will be filled by Sarawakians only. Steps will continue to be taken until the 90:10 ratio of local teachers in Sarawak is achieved,” said Abang Johari.

Meanwhile, on the same issue, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing requested Ministry of Education (MoE) to reveal the details of the psychometric test which was one of the reasons leading to the failure of the 209 local temporary teachers failing the interview.

He told The Borneo Post that for the interest of the public, a sample of the psychometric test including the questions asked and methods of evaluation should be made public.

“Who came out with the questions and who evaluated the answers for the psychometric test? It seems that the crux of the matter is the psychometric test which is the deciding factor whether an applicant were to be recruited.

“I would like MoE to make public a sample of past psychometric tests and let the public be the judge on the relevance of the test,” said Masing, who is also Infrastructure Development and Transport Minister.

On a related issue that a Degree or Diploma in Education “was not a direct road to teaching position”, Masing held the view that if indeed that was the case, the institutions offering Education Degree or Diploma might be “misleading” their students because many graduates in the field assumed that they would be qualified to be teachers after obtaining the qualifications.

“In order to rectify this misleading assumption, MoE must firstly stop the pursuance of Diploma and Degree in Education in these higher institutions unless they are equipped with the necessary subjects which qualify their graduates to be teachers upon graduation and guaranteed qualified teachers like teachers training colleges.

“Secondly, these private colleges or universities which offer Degree or Diploma in Education should be audited by MoE from time to time to ensure that they produce quality graduates, so that they don’t simply use the institutions of learning as business to generate income for themselves or the organisations,” Masing suggested.

He stressed that teaching institutions should not be a means to make money by private individual or organisation.

“Do not make business by exploiting on our children’s eagerness to learn,” said Masing who expressed his disappointment over MoE’s decision to retrench 209 local temporary teachers comes March 15.

He further pointed out that the dissatisfaction and complaints raised by these teachers was not a sign of disrespect to MoE.

“Respect is earned due to correct and fair decision. If there is an element of unfairness or injustice, it will create doubts and consequently, questions will rise. Respect is earned and not by command,” said Masing.

Both Abang Johari and Masing were responding to MoE’s recent decision to lay off 209 temporary teachers in March which was highlighted by thesundaypost on Feb 11.