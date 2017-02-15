College student among three held over cannabis

KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested three men, including a college student, for possessing more than 300 grams of cannabis on Monday.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the arrests were made following a tip off that drug activities were taking place at Api-Api centre on February 13.

“Following the tip off, police from the narcotic division approached a 20-year-old man who was seen carrying a black plastic bag in front of Public Bank in Api-Api Centre around 8.10pm on Monday.

“As police introduced themselves, the suspect immediately threw the plastic and tried to escape, prompting police to chase after him.

“The suspect was arrested at the scene and further inspection of the content inside the plastic bag found dried leaves believed to be cannabis weighing 236.63 grams,” he said yesterday.

Following the arrest and interrogation with the suspect, police detained two men in Damai, Luyang around 8.45pm the same day.

“Police found dried leaves believed to be cannabis weighing 60.80 grams from the second suspect, a 27-year-old private college student, and 4.05 grams of dried leaves from the third suspect, aged 26,” said Chandra.

All the suspects have been remanded to be investigated under Section 39B, Section 39A (2) and Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.