College student fined RM1,500 for causing hurt to ex’s friend



PETALING JAYA: A college student was fined RM1,500 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for causing hurt to his ex-girlfriend’s friend last month.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh passed the sentence to Raja Muhammad Syeqal Raja Kamarol, 21, after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Norsyazmimie Ameliza Sazali, 23, at her house here, around 1 am on Jan 26.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had come to the victim’s house and asked about his ex-girlfriend, but when the victim refused to cooperate, he turned aggressive and began hitting and kicking the woman.

“When you broke up with your girlfriend, do you really have to get even with other people? Is it worth it to sleep in jail for that?” the magistrate asked before passing the sentence.

Raja Muhammad Sheqal was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum jail term of one year and fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee prosecuted, while the accused was not represented. – Bernama