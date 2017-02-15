DJ Dave holds birthday bash with Sabah orphans

DJ Dave posing with some of the orphans. DJ Dave feeding one of the children with cake.

KOTA KINABALU: It does not matter what faith you practice as long as you have the religion of love.

Datuk DJ Dave said this to the media during his birthday celebration inside the beautiful yacht of North Borneo Cruise yesterday. The celebration, which was aimed at giving the orphans here a treat, featured children from various orphanages in Sabah.

The 50 lucky children comprised orphans from Jireh Home, Bukit Harapan, Seri Mengasih Centre and Sabah Cheshire Home and Services.They were treated to a special lunch, courtesy of Hard Rock Café and Mother India. They were also serenaded by performances from local talents and Dave himself.

Dave, whose real name is Irwan Shah Abdullah, had also donated money to the four orphanages and he personally gave gifts to all the children who attended.

For the past 46 years, Dave has been celebrating his birthday with less fortunate children. He has travelled around the country to put a smile on their faces. This has been a yearly event for him.

Dave would often bring these children to fancy hotels, luxury cruises and he even took them on a helicopter ride before.

He said that children played a vital part in the flourishing of his career. He shared his story about the time he met a disabled boy who changed his singing career forever.

“Many years ago, when I first started singing, I had a small gig and there was this disabled boy who came to me and asked me why do I only sing English and Hindi songs? Why don’t I sing Malay songs as well?” said Dave.

Ever since that day, Dave started singing Malay songs and he eventually became one of the nation’s most iconic Malay singers.

Dave added that all he wanted is for the children to have a good time and he hopes that he will find more ideas in the future to make his charity events even more interesting for the children.

When Dave was asked to comment on his music career, he revealed that he had recently recorded a song and was waiting for the right time to release it.

He added that he will be releasing a DVD of his iconic concert at Istana Budaya which was held four years ago in April or May this year.

The concert has 40 songs which featured various famous tracks from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and so on.