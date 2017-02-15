Four Penang football fans jailed, fined for rioting at stadium

NIBONG TEBAL: Four fanatical Penang football team supporters were each sentenced to two weeks’ jail and fined RM7,000 by the Jawi Magistrate’s Court, here, after they pleaded guilty to rioting at the State Stadium in Batu Kawan last Saturday.

Muhamad Shahrin Abdullah, 19, Hafizi Harun, 31, Muhammad Faizrul Iqmal Zulkifli, 20, and Abu Halim Yusof, 19, were jointly charged with committing the offence on Feb 11 at 11.30pm after the match between Penang and Sarawak.

The offence under Section 147 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both.

Magistrate Shamshol Azwa Martadza ordered the jail sentence to run from the their date of their arrest.

The third accused, Muhammad Faizrul Iqmal was also sentenced to two weeks’ jail from the date of his arrest and fined RM6,000 after he pleaded guilty to having an explosive item with him at the same place, date and time.

He was charged under Section 8 of Explosive Substances Act 1957, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both.

DPP Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan appeared for the prosecution, while three of the accused were represented by lawyer Foo Siew Peng, and the other, Abu Halim, by lawyer Harbajhan Kaur. – Bernama