Hope for teachers facing the axe

Ministry heeds state government’s view on temporary teachers facing termination of service

KUCHING: Temporary teachers affected by termination of service have been given a second chance to go for another interview while continuing their service in schools.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who announced this yesterday, emphasised that the ministry would hold a second interview for the teachers likely to be in June this year.

“This measure is in line with the Sarawak government’s view that they (temporary teachers) deserve a second chance,” he told a press conference after a walkabout at State Sports School SMK Tabuan Jaya here.

“The ministry and state government have also agreed that they can continue their service as interim teachers while waiting for the second interview,” he said.

Mahdzir was responding to The Borneo Post’s news headlined ‘End of the road’ which highlighted the bleak future of the 210 temporary local teachers whose service would be terminated on March 15.

Education Department director Rakayah Madon had on Monday asked those affected to respect the decision of the Education Service Commission (SPP) to terminate their service.

“It is not end of the road for these teachers, should not make it sound as such as if the ministry is being unfair. So I want to clarify this matter,” he added.

However, he pointed out that the decision (for interview) lies in the hands of the SPP which conducted the interviews.

The minister added that more than 900 candidates had gone through the interview last year and out of the total, 202 failed.

“Nevertheless, the unsuccessful candidates have been absorbed to serve as temporary teachers in schools where they were required,” he added.

“The temporary teachers may have diplomas or degrees in education but successful interview will allow them to proceed to get training at Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) in the state in order to qualify as teachers,” he emphasised.

As for shortage of teachers for Islamic Studies as well as science subjects, Mahdzir explained that the Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg had in principle agreed to take teachers from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to address the critical needs for teachers especially for Islamic Studies.

“Of course local teachers will be given priority in accordance with the 90:10 policy (90 per cent local teachers and 10 per cent from

other states). But I have met the chief minister and we have reached an agreement to give consideration for teachers from other states to come in if there are no suitable candidates here,” he said.

On budget to improve conditions of schools, he assured that allocations were ready for this year to cover works such as rewiring, replacing water tanks, water supply problem and minor repair works for all 415 schools in both rural and urban areas.

“And the 183 dilapidated schools in Sarawak, which have been identified to have the worst conditions, will have the top priority and works to repair and rebuild will be done immediately,” he added.

Also present were Education director-general Tan Sri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusof and Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad.

Mahdzir also visited SK St Martin Merdang in Kota Samarahan yesterday.