Ibans told to vote for Jamilah to continue devt momentum

LUNDU: The people in Tanjong Datu, especially the Ibans, should support BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu to ensure the momentum of progress in the constituency will continue smoothly.

The call was made by PBB secretary-general Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, who said it had been proven that the constituency had seen much progress since it was represented by the late Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“In the past two years the total amount of development projects implemented here in Tanjong Datu is about RM1.3 billion. That’s a lot of money to implement various projects such as roads, water and electricity supply,” Dr Rundi said when addressing the ‘Leader meet the People’ gathering at Kpg Sungai Lundu, near here, on Monday night.

He added that the late chief minister had also requested for an additional sum of RM1 billion annually to transform the rural areas.

“The late Tok Nan (Adenan) is a people-centric leader who cares about the people. That’s why he had requested a lot of money for the rural people who need much more attention,” he said.

Dr Rundi, who is also the Minister of Public Utilities, pointed out that the RM129-million grant announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak recently is to improve the water pressure for the people of Bau and Lundu districts.

“We have planned for this project and the announcement made by the Prime Minister was timely indeed,” he pointed out.

On another matter, he advised the villagers to provide their children with good education so that they can compete with other races.

Adenan’s son Azizul Annuar, who also spoke, hoped the Iban community will support his mother so that she can continue the plan of his late father to further develop Tanjong Datu.

Meanwhile, former national sprinter Watson Nyambek, in his speech, told the crowd that he joined the campaign because he was very grateful to the late chief minister for assisting him to settle his financial woes and giving him a house in Miri.

“If it wasn’t for the late Tok Nan I would have remained miserable. But he was such a caring leader who assisted those who are in need including myself. So, please vote for his widow on polling day, Feb 18,” he appealed to the people.

Watson has been campaigning for BN since last weekend. He has been employed as a coach with the Sarawak Sports Council since 2006. He is based in Miri.

Present at the function were Assistant Minister of Public Utilities Datuk Roland Sagah, Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos and political secretaries to the Chief Minister.