MACC probes several govt agencies

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has identified several government agencies that are allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

MACC Sabah director Datuk Sazali Salbi said the commission had identified the government agencies but declined to name them as further investigation needs to be carried out first.

“We have focused on these agencies but we need further details before appropriate action can be made,” he said during the handover of duties to him by outgoing director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap yesterday.

As the new director, Sazali said he would ensure that government agencies or departments in the country are corruption free.

Among the steps that will be taken are to assess agencies or departments that may be involved in corruption.

“Our investigation will be based on ‘Corruption Risk Assessment’ where we will analyze reports and information of an agency, department or ministry for the past several years if there were any involvement in corruption practice.

“Once we have enough evidence, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Sazali also said that the commission would study allocations that are granted by the government so that they are spent wisely and for the people.

Apart from that, MACC would also implement a ‘walkabout’ program where MACC officers will go down to the ground and meet customers of the agencies or departments to get better information.

“We will ask the customers directly if they believe the agency is involved in any corruption practice,” he said, adding that such information is valuable for the commission’s investigation.

Sazali therefore reminded all government agencies and departments to comply with all procedures and regulations as the commission will not hesitate to take stern action.

He also urged the public to report to the commission if they come across any corruption practice taking place.