Malaysia’s December 2016 natural rubber output rises 5.2 pct

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production rose 5.2 per cent to 69,727 tonnes in December 2016 from 66,293 tonnes in November, said the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The DoS, in a statement yesterday, said the smallholding sector was the main contributor to the NR production, accounting for 92.9 per cent.

It said the average monthly price of latex concentrate increased 77.43 sen per kilogramme (kg) to 615.88 sen per kg from the previous month.

Meanwhile, Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 rose 127.39 sen per kg to 839.55 sen per kg, it said.

Malaysia’s NR exports grew 12.4 per cent to 61,380 tonnes in December compared with November.

The five main destinations of the NR exports were China at 51.1 per cent, followed by Germany (13.5 per cent), Iran (7.1 per cent), the United States (3.3 per cent) and Finland (2.8 per cent).

Domestic consumption of NR eased 0.9 per cent to 40,838 tonnes within the same period, while the rubber gloves industry remained the main NR domestic consumer at 74.9 per cent.

The DoS said the level of NR stocks at end-December increased 10.4 per cent to 203,451 tonnes from 184,265 tonnes in November. — Bernama