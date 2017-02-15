MIFB 2017 expects us$400 million from business matching activities

KUALA LUMPUR: The 18th Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair 2017 (MIFB 2017) expects to draw US$400 million, in business matching activities, a 20 per cent increase, compared to US$360 million last year.

Organised by Sphere Exhibits Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the three-day exhibition from Aug 9, has to date the confirmed participation of South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Taiwan and Sri Lanka, alongside Malaysia.

Managing Director Elaine Chia said the higher sales target was driven by bigger exhibition space and increasing global demand for healthy, natural and halal food products.

“Key pavilions that we have for this year are those of China, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan,” she told a media briefing on the event yesterday.

“The Chinese pavilion is quite large and based on this, I think the biggest contribution would come from it,” she said.

Sphere Exhibits Malaysia international project director, Henri Tan said the key focus of MIFB 2017 is in line with the current global trend of eating healthy, where most people opt for natural and halal food products.

“Major Malaysian food manufacturers, including foreign companies are already focusing on healthy food products, with less salt and sugar content,” he added.

With a larger exhibition space of 12,000 sq metres compared to 10,000 square metres last year, MIFB 2017 expects to showcase more than 550 exhibitors from more than 40 countries worldwide. — Bernama