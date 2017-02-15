Minos: Big names show Barisan Nasional not taking Tanjong Datu by-election lightly

KUCHING: The presence of Barisan Nasional (BN) big guns from both federal and state governments during the campaigning period for the Tanjong Datu by-election is an indication that the coalition is taking the by-election seriously.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) publicity committee chairman Datuk Peter Minos acknowledged that a number of people in Lundu and Sematan had asked him why BN is bringing in heavy hitters like Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, and federal and state ministers when the opposition candidates are outsiders and unknown in the Tanjong Datu constituency.

“I can only answer that it is BN’s political way that when challenged, it goes all out to help each other. It does not matter if the opposition’s candidate is a nobody or unknown. The rule is the same all the time – it is all for one and one for all.

“The basic aim is, of course, to win and win well. To BN, there is no point to go for an election not to win. Victory is the basic target. If BN senses that it has no chance at all, it will not make itself a fool by contesting and becoming a big laughing stock. BN is a serious party and does its work seriously as well as no fooling or monkeying around,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Minos said BN is confident of victory in the Tanjong Datu by-election considering that the state constituency is a PBB/BN bastion and that voters really want to show their gratitude and respect to the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem by voting for his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, the BN candidate.

“Many have openly said to me that ‘voting for BN is respecting our late CM Adenan’ and indeed it is.”

He said for the prime minister and other federal representatives, they might be thinking of the 14th General Election which many predict would be held by September this year or even earlier, and if BN does very well in this Tanjong Datu by-election, it will be a plus for BN and definitely will be a morale booster.

“A big majority in this by-election will make all in BN happy. If both the opposition candidates lose their deposits, this will be good news to BN. Who knows, each of the opposition may fall flat by each getting 100 votes at most.”

Minos said there is another issue that BN is taking seriously in this by-election which is that in a tight or emergency situation, it must regroup and organise its campaign efforts speedily and expeditiously.

“Nomination day was Feb 4 and three days later (Feb 7), BN flags and banners were everywhere and BN ministers and very important persons were already campaigning furiously around all over the constituency.

“Marshalling its effort and getting things fully organised in three days was truly commendable. It was great. That is BN – it says it is ready for an election anytime and it means what it says as well as says what it means.”

According to Minos, political parties and politicians who are responsible and have a strong sense of duty towards the people must show dedication and determination as well as be ready to serve and govern anytime.