New category in KK International Film Festival

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival (KKIFF) which will be held from July 7 to 16 this year is entering into its ninth year, Festival Director Jude Day said.

This year, KKIFF has introduced the Narrative Documentary and Indigenous Language category and five awards will be presented to the best of entries, Day told a press conference here yesterday.

“There is the Golden Kinabalu Award, the Silver Kinabalu Award, the Best Sabahan entry, the JuiceSky People’s Award (on-line voting) and the Jury Award,” she said, adding that winners would be receiving prizes in cash and kinds.

Participants are also encouraged to take part in the Sabah Film Academy, Sabah Pitching and Training Awards, CINEBALU and Buzz10 Film makers competition, Day said.

Details of the above can be obtained at KKIFF website at www.kkiff.com.

KKIFF, she said, was planning to strengthen its links with the ASEAN region through CINEBALU, the Sabah Pitching Training and awards programme as well as the annual filmmakers’ competition.

KKIFF, she pointed out, sees itself as becoming an important meeting place for filmmakers from Asia and Europe, providing a platform for sharing films, ideas and skills as well as building up understanding.

Speaking to reporters later, Day said that the film industry in general in Sabah was moving ahead.

“We know this because there are people making feature length films here in Sabah. We hope that people are planning on making films based on Sabah theme and stories. So I think that that is a really an important development,” she said.

According to Day, KKIFF has already had a kind of profile in South East Asia and when the application for CINEBALU was opened last December, the committee had within two weeks, received the submission for 13 films.

“The KKIFF as a festival is getting a profile within the region which is what we want and every year the judges and mentors tell me that the standard has been going up so the progress can be seen and one of the judges has remarked that the standard of entries is getting better all the time.

“Our trainer for the Sabah Pitching and Training Awards gets very excited about the film projects and proposals that are submitted by those who want to join. He said they are just fantastic stories that come out of Sabah, Malaysia; Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam and the Philippines among others.

“That the young film makers have got really meaningful ideas that they want to put into and express through films. He said that the level of those ideas is just getting better every year, too.

“So I feel very encouraged by all of that. Challenges are always there and one of them is getting people to come and watch the movies. This year we will try harder to get those in the 25 to 35 age group to see the movies,” she said.

Day also said that the participation from students who were taking creative arts or filmmaking courses was about 10 per cent of the total number of participants.

“We do sometimes get a flurry of submissions for the filmmakers competition, a lot depends on the lecturer. If the lecturer is interested then he or she can encourage the students to submit entries,” she said.

She disclosed that they had a student of a private college who participated in the Sabah Film Acdemy a couple of years ago and did very well and then went on to work fulltime with one of the filmmaking companies here.

“But what I am hoping is that the students of that college will feel encouraged to follow in the footsteps of that former student. I am going round to talk to students taking courses in filmmaking and try to involve them in KKIFF,” Day said.