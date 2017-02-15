Obstructing cop from carrying out duties, shop assistant gets RM2,500 fine

KUALA LUMPUR: A shop assistant was fined RM2,500 or three months jail after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a policeman from carrying out his duties.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som handed down the punishment to Mohammad Azreen Mohd Ali, 29, who disobeyed instructions to stop his motorcycle and submit to checks during a roadblock at Batu 5 1/2 Jalan Klang Lama, here at 5.15am on Feb 12.

He was caught a short while after scooting from the roadblock.

At the same court, parking attendant G Vadivellan, 34, was fined RM2,000 or two months jail in default for mugging a teenager and escaping with her handphone and power bank in front of a restaurant in Brickfields here at 2.30pm yesterday. – Bernama