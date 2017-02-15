Police confirm Korean man died at KLIA, victim reported to be half brother of North Korean leader

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh yesterday confirmed a North Korean man died at the KL International Airport on Monday.

He said police were however still investigation the man’s identity and the cause of death.

Mohmad said when contacted by Bernama to confirm a foreign news report yesterday which mentioned that Kim Jong Nam was purportedly the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, was murdered in Malaysia on Monday.

Meanwhile Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed when contacted by Bernama last night said Malaysian police were investigating the case.

Bukit Aman Police Corporate Communications head SAC Asmawati Ahmad in her response to Bernama via WhatsApp said: “The deceased was a male Korean based on his passport.

“His identity and cause of death have yet to be ascertained. Police have requested for post-mortem to be done…We have recorded the initial report of the death.

“(The) deceased sought treatment at a KLIA clinic but was later referred to the hospital,” she said. — Bernama