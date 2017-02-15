Sharpen your skills in English language at Educity Academy

Educity Academy students engage in a discussion during a session.

KUCHING: The team at Educity Academy is ready to help those who wish to improve their command in the English language.

The institution is equipped with experienced programme consultants, English language instructors and support staff members who are able to help students brush up their skills in English comprising reading, writing, listening and speaking.

It also helps those preparing for public examinations such as the Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR), Form 3 Assessment (PT3), Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Malaysian University English Test (MUET), Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

“Our English learning programmes cover a wide range of needs.

“Whether you are a school-leaver, businessman or pensioner, we are here to help.

“If you want to communicate better at work, prepare for university, or simply learn a second language, we can offer you the best resources towards achieving these goals,” said a spokesperson of Educity Academy in a publicity release yesterday, in connection with its participation in the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF), which would take place at Vivacity Megamall here on March 11 and 12 – running from 10am to 7pm daily.

According to the spokesperson, more than half of the academy’s clients are students aged between seven and 20.

“The rest of our clients come from all walks of life – professionals seeking to improve their spoken English, housewives wanting to visit their children overseas, and students preparing for their finals.

“Depending on your needs, we have several programmes for you to choose from.”

Students still at school and school-leavers who are preparing for further study usually choose the ‘Academic English’ programme – deemed as the most popular among all programmes conducted at Educity Academy.

“Our flexible classes, exclusive home-based materials, and personal consultations will help you achieve increased language proficiency.

“If you are a school-age student looking to improve your English, or a school-leaver preparing for college, then this is the programme for you.”

Meanwhile, those taking ‘English for Adults’ programme engage in debate sessions, topic discussions, audio-listening as well as conventional reading and writing sessions to improve their skills in the English language.

The programme is designed to improve communication skills in specific areas of work and life.

Other programmes available at Educity Academy are ‘Workplace English’, ‘Business English’, ‘English for Hospitality’ and ‘English for Formal and Informal Communications’.

“We welcome students from all walks of life. It does not matter if you’re a young jobseeker, a migrant retiree, or a professional on a sabbatical – as long as your interest is in learning English, we can help you,” the spokesperson added.

For more information, contact Educity Academy at 082-234020.