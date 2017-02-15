Suspect arrested for rape of own sister

BETONG: A 35-year-old suspect was arrested at 6.40pm Monday for the alleged rape of his biological sister since April last year.

The heinous crime came to light when the 17-year-old victim gave birth to a baby boy while on her way to Lingga Health Clinic on Monday morning.

She was then referred to Sri Aman Hospital.

The victim hid her brother’s crime, which he had repeatedly committed since April last year.

She also hid her pregnancy from the hospital until she gave birth.

Initial investigations showed that the victim was raped by the suspect at their longhouse in Debak.

Betong District police chief DSP Fahdil Antum Abdullah confirmed the arrest.

The suspect is remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 376B (Punishment for Incest) of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, he could be jailed not less than six years and not more than 20 years.