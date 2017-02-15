Vocational college director on remand for alleged corruption

KANGAR: A vocational college director in Perlis has been remanded for seven days to assist investigation of a corruption case and abuse of power.

Kangar Sessions Court senior assistant registrar, Monica Joseph Gaisah today allowed an application for remand order filed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The 55 year-old woman, who wore a purple batik baju kurung, was seen handcuffed when arrived at the court at about 10am.

The case is being investigated under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Perlis MACC director Yaacop Angah said the woman was arrested yesterday for alleged fraud relating to the purchase price quoted for training equipment worth about RM500,000.

“The suspect is believed to have abused her position by forcing a teacher to sign for the purchase of new machines while in fact, the machines supplied by the contractor are second hand.

“Two other men, a 55-year-old company manager and a 29 year-old marketing executive were also arrested to assist investigation,” he said in a statement.

The MACC also froze the company’s bank amounting to more than RM300,000, and seized training equipment and machines worth over RM100,000. – Bernama